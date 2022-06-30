South Georgia: Yacht Charter to support wandering albatross surveys

In 2024, the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) will be undertaking a census of wandering albatross on South Georgia alongside various complementary terrestrial monitoring activities. To support this, GSGSSI requires to charter a yacht. We invite operators to tender for the provision of this service.
Specification
• 6-week charter starting in early – mid-January 2024 departing from Stanley, Falkland Islands.
• The yacht must be suitable to carry up-to 6 scientific survey staff.
• The yacht must be suitable for operating at south coast sites on South Georgia,
including Annenkov Island, where charts are poor.
• A dedicated expedition skipper who has detailed knowledge of the coast of South
Georgia should be present.
• GSGSSI require exclusive charter of the vessel i.e. no additional passengers may be
embarked.
• The yacht/operator should be registered with IAATO and have all necessary safety
systems and insurances for operating in South Georgia.
Preference will be given to operators who have demonstrated experience and success in getting personnel safely ashore at south coast sites. GSGSSI will only consider tenders from operators who have an excellent record of bio-security and environmental compliance. The closing date is 8th July 2022
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook