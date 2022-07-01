Bolsonaro says Brazil's left does not respect anyone

1st Friday, July 2022 - 20:10 UTC Full article

“When the good ones are divided, the bad ones win,” Bolsonaro warned

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed his agreement with the stance on abortion adopted by the Supreme Court of the United States and insisted he preferred other treatments against COVID-19 over-vaccination.

In an interview with Fox News broadcast Thursday evening, Bolsonaro highlighted that “When the Supreme Court changed the law on abortion, the left in Brazil did not like that; we did.” the president declared. “The left in Brazil is mostly atheist and does not respect anyone, it says abortion is [a] public health [matter}.”

“We, who are Christians -Bolsonaro went on- believe that the life generated by a woman does not belong to that woman,” he added.

Bolsonaro criticized former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and warned that if the latter wins the Oct. 2 elections he will appoint two judges in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) who would be in favor of abortion.

During the interview at the Alborada Palace with anchorman Tucker Carlson, Bolsonaro insisted on his controversial stance regarding COVID-19 vaccines: ”if someone contracted the virus [it means] that the vaccine does not help, the vaccine would be innocuous (...) I did not take the vaccine.“

If Lula is elected in October, ”this country will follow the same path as Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. Brazil will be one more carriage on that train,“ Bolsonaro also told Fox News. ”All of South America will be painted red, and the United States will become an isolated country“ in the region, he pointed out.

Carlson said Brazil was ”the last pro-US country in Latin America“ and the only one that opposes China's expansion in the region.

The head of state added that ”in Brazil, a significant portion of the population does not want to take the vaccine. I regret every death, but I believe that many of them could have been avoided with early treatment“ based on hydroxychloroquine, he insisted.

Bolsonaro also said Friday that come Oct. 2 Brazilians will have to choose between living as Brazilians or as Venezuelans. He feared South America could end up painted ”red“ by the advance of progressive governments.

”Do not decide with heart or emotion, decide with reason, because in October you can define the way you want to live, as a Brazilian or as a Venezuelan, and we know very well what we want,“ the President argued in Mato Grosso.

”When the good ones are divided, the bad ones win, the colors of all of us are green and yellow; the red color represents everything that is bad in our country,“ he went on.

”More important than our own life is our freedom, all of us have a mission here on earth,” Bolsonado added.

The latest Datafolha poll showed Lula with 47 % of the voting intentions against Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL, right) with 28 %.