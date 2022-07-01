Ecuadorian gov't and indigenist protesters reach agreement to lift strike

The Ecuadorian administration of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenist demonstrators have agreed to lift the current series of protests following a cut in the price of fuel, it was reported in Quito.

After over two weeks of protests to which the authorities responded with restrictive measures such as curfews, representatives of the Executive and the indigenous organizations met Thursday, with the mediation of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference. Previous talks were thwarted by episodes of violence against law enforcement and military officers resulting in at least one death, while the protesters had claimed at least six of their ranks had also lost their lives owing to repression.

In Thursday's meeting, the authorities agreed to lower fuel prices by US$ 0.05, in addition to a previous reduction of US$ 0.10 announced this week. After that, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) welcomed the offer but considered the measure to be “insufficient” and “insensitive” to the demands of the indigenous people, who were protesting against the high cost of living in the South American nation.

Still, the fuel price reduction, together with the authorities' commitment to work on policies to focus on fuel subsidies and other measures, such as the prohibition of mining activities in protected areas, have met Conaie's demands.

In return, the indigenous people have agreed to put an end to the mobilizations which have been taking place in Ecuador since June 13.

“It is time to heal wounds, to overcome the division among Ecuadorians, and unite in a single objective: to rebuild Ecuador. We must make up for the lost time, work hard, especially for the most vulnerable,” said Lasso in a statement, who insisted Ecuador must now undertake “the task” of transforming peace into “progress, welfare, and opportunities for all.”

“We have always said that politics should serve to bring out the best in everyone,” he added.