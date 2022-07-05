Conference on the Future of Fisheries, sponsored by ARVI, this week in Vigo

The conference will be opened by Vigo mayor Abel Caballero; president of the Port Authority, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña and ARVI head, F. Javier Touza Touza. Photo: Shutterstock

The Cooperative of Fishing Vessels Owners of the Port of Vigo, ARVI, will host on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, July 6 and 7, the IX ARVI International Conference on the Future of Fishing: “The new CFP and FEMPA in the Future of Fisheries”, in which prominent experts will participate to analyze the review of the EU Common Fisheries Policy and the new European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund.

The opening ceremony of the conference will take place on Wednesday, July 7, at 4:00 p.m., in the “Ramiro Gordejuela” building, headquarters of ARVI in the Fishing Port of Vigo. The mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero; the president of the Port Authority of Vigo, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña; and the president of ARVI, F. Javier Touza Touza, will be leading the ceremony.

In the afternoon session, dealing with “The need for a new CFP”, the member of the European Parliament, MEP, Gabriel Mato Adrover, will address a paper on “European position regarding a revision of the CFP”; the general director of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Technological Innovation of Galicia's Consellería do Mar, Antonio Basanta Fernández, will analyze “A new PPC for the improvement of Galician fishing”; as well as the president of Europêche and general secretary of Cepesca, Javier Garat Pérez, with the presentation entitled “Aspects that the sector considers should be reviewed in the current CFP”.

This will be followed by a round table - made up of the three speakers and F. Javier Touza Touza, as an expert in the fishing sector, and in which the managing director of ARVI, Edelmiro Ulloa Alonso, will act as moderator. The idea is to promote the debate with the attendees.

Thursday morning, the focus will be on “The new FEMPA, (Fondo Europeo Maritimo de pesca y de acuicutura)”. The general director of Fisheries and Aquaculture Management, J. Ignacio Gandarias Serrano, will make a presentation on “The Spanish FEMPA Operational Program and the distribution of funds among the different aid lines”; It will be followed by the General Technical Secretary of the Consellería do Mar, Silvia Cortiñas Fernández, with the presentation “The development of FEMPA in Galicia. Measures to reach a high level of execution”, as well as the managing director of ARVI, Edelmiro Ulloa Alonso, who will analyze the “Demands of the extractive sector in the application of FEMPA”.

The three speakers and the secretary general of ANFACO-CECOPESCA, Roberto C. Alonso Baptista de Sousa, will participate in the round table debate, representing the commercial and transforming sector of fisheries products. with the head of the ARVI Grants and R&D Department, Jorge Romón Olea, as moderator.

The closing ceremony of the conference will be hosted by Minister of the Sea of ​​the Xunta de Galicia, Rosa Quintana Carballo. Following on this, participants will be treated with a cocktail of fishery products from the Galician fleets.

