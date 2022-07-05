UK hosting conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief, base on Article 18 of Human Rights Declaration

To strengthen international efforts to ensure freedom of religion or belief, the UK government is hosting an International Ministerial Conference in central London beginning today Tuesday 5 July.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has said that promoting Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) is one of the UK’s long-standing human rights priorities. The UK government remains deeply concerned about the severity and scale of violations and abuses of FoRB in many parts of the world. Persecuting people, or discriminating against them, because of their religion or belief is often closely linked to other foreign and development policy challenges.

The Conference as announced last November will bring together international governments, parliamentarians, faith and belief representatives and civil society. It will urge increased global action on freedom of religion or belief for all, under the themes of: 1) preventing violations and abuses; 2) protecting and promoting freedom of religion or belief.

It will be the first in-person International Ministerial Conference on this issue since 2019. The event will build on the previous Ministerial-level conferences held by the United States in 2018 and 2019, and in virtual format by Poland 2020.

In 2021 during the UK’s Presidency of the G7 the UK secured inclusion of FoRB concerns in G7 communiqué for the first time.

This 2022 conference is another important step forward in ensuring that everyone is able to enjoy the right of freedom of religion or belief. As well as discussing challenges, the conference will: identify what is working in different countries; explore where and how we can apply new lessons and approaches ;inspire the next generation to champion and defend freedom of religion or belief across the world

The Conference will also bring together members of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA). UK's Prime Minister Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, Foina Bruce MP is chairing the IRFBA

Members commit to advance Article 18 of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights, , which states that ‘everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Founded in 2020, the Alliance has grown from 27 to 36 member countries.