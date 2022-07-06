Brazil's TSE reaches deal with OAS on observing mission

The TSE intends to involve further foreign observing delegations

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Chief Justice Edson Fachin Tuesday signed an agreement to authorize the participation of the Organization of American States (OAS) as an observer during the October presidential elections, it was reported.

It was the second such deal after the one reached with the Montevideo-based Mercosur's Parliament (Parlasur) last week.

Dignitaries from the bloc are to monitor the country's compliance with electoral rules, the stages of the electoral process, and the impartiality in the organization of the election.

According to the TSE, the mission will be independent to collaborate with the improvement of the Brazilian electoral system.

The participation of international observers in elections has already been used in other elections in the country, with the OAS having already been involved in processes in 2018 and 2020.

Brazil's presidential elections are scheduled for Oct. 2 and should a runoff be needed it would take place Oct. 30.

The TSE intends to involve further foreign observing delegations, including the Electoral Network of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), the World Network of Electoral Justice, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (Ifes), and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore).

Meanwhile, Electoral Justice authorities started Tuesday summoning the election officials who will work in the October elections, which will require around 2 million people deployed at polling stations and other offices.

Those selected will undergo a virtual training program during which they will receive information about the procedures to be adopted during election day and the solutions to any problems that may arise.

In addition to the offices of President and Vice President, also state governors, senators, and federal, state and district lawmakers are to be chosen.

