A judge in Uruguay has prohibited Covid vaccines for children; Health Ministry complies with the ruling

7th Thursday, July 2022

In the ruling the magistrate requested that all the contracts for the purchase of the vaccines be published in their entirety and without tests

In a Montevideo court, judge Alejandro Recarey notified his final ruling on the appeal for protection filed to stop the vaccination against covid-19 in minors under 13 years of age in Uruguay.

As reported by local media, the magistrate ordered a provisional suspension of the inoculation in spite of the evidence presented in favor by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP).

The rulling does not have suspensive effect, therefore, although the MSP will appeal, the resolution will be maintained.

In this process, the defendants have three working days to appeal, and then another three days to withdraw the copies of the appeal, three more to answer and four days for the appeals court to rule. In total, between 20 and 30 days elapse.

This means that the anticovid drug cannot be administered to children for approximately one month. In this scenario, after the appeal of the MSP, a court will have to decide in second instance.

Presidential sources assured that measures are being evaluated “at the highest level”. The MSP assured that they will comply with the measure immediately and that they will issue a communiqué.

In the ruling the magistrate requested that all the contracts for the purchase of the vaccines be published in their entirety and without tests, as well as all documents attached to them, especially all those that have to do with the “composition of the vaccine”.

In addition, it requested that a text be prepared to be delivered that informs “completely and clearly” about the composition of the injectable substances; the benefits that the vaccine entails; the risks it has, detailing the nature, probability, magnitude and moment of occurrence; that it clarifies that the substance has only emergency authorization and not definitive, explaining in simple terms what difference those two types imply; and that the adverse effects already detected are detailed in their entirety.



The Public Health Ministry issued a statement after Recarey’s rulling became known in which it officially confirmed that they will abide by the judicial resolution and that, therefore, as of this Thursday, the vaccines against the disease will no longer be available for children under 13 years of age “until further notice”.

In view of this ruling, the Secretary of President Luis Lacalle Pou, Álvaro Delgado, delivered a press conference minutes later, in which he stated that the Government “respects science and Justice”; in spite of this assessment, the ruling “is nonsense”, he qualified.

“The decision of this judge puts in the justice system the responsibility of the possible health affectation of a number of minors in Uruguay who wanted to be vaccinated”, pointed out the Secretary of the Presidency. In this sense, he commented that this Thursday, July 7, there were 5,800 minors authorized to receive the second dose against covid-19; “many of them with comorbidities or medical prescription”, he emphasized, in addition to those who could be vaccinated with the first dose.