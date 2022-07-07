Mandatory Malvinas Question teaching for all Argentine government staff in the three branches

The Argentine government promulgated on Wednesday the bill that makes it “mandatory, periodic and permanent” for civil servants to attend teaching on the “Malvinas Islands question”.

The bill approved by the Lower House last 15 June and published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette with the signature of president Alberto Fernandez, is extensive to everybody who works for the Argentine Government, at all levels and hierarchy, be it in the Executive, Legislative or Judiciary branch.

Authorities have ninety days to implement the bill, making public the teaching rules, “for the incorporation of all sensibility dimension and transmission of knowledge”

The teaching must contemplate at the minimum information related to the historic, geographic, environment, juridical and political arguments presented by Argentina related to the Malvinas Question, understood as the a “colonial situation” and which includes the islands of Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich and adjoining maritime spaces, since 1833.

The maximum authorities of the three branches of government will be in charge of guaranteeing the implementation of the issue training which will become effective one year from the sanctioning of the Bill.