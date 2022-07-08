Argentina protests the designation of Protected Areas in South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

The Argentine government in a protest note addressed to the United Kingdom pointed out its complete rejection of UK's intended designation of the entire landmass of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) as Specially Protected Areas.
The Terrestrial Protected Area covers over 3,800 km2 and complements the Marine Protected Area, which covers the whole 1.24m km2 maritime zone, thus ensuring that the whole of SGSSI lies within a protected area system.
In a release from Buenos Aires, Argentina also indicates that it had already strongly protested a UK government announcement, 21 June 2021, anticipating its decision on Protected Areas.
On that occasion, says a ministry release, the Argentine government categorically rejected the whole, and every term, of the announcement, as well as UK's pretension to implement decisions related to “Argentine territories and adjoining maritime spaces, which includes the Malvinas islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich islands, and their adjoining maritime spaces”.
Argentina at the time, according to the foreign ministry release, remembered UK that the pretended extension of the Convention of Biological Diversity, formulated by London and referred to the above mentioned area, had already been protested since “those territories are an integral part of the Argentine national territory”.
This pretension constitutes a UK unilateral and illegitimate action non compatible with Resolution 31/49 from the UN General Assembly, calling both on Argentina and UK to abstain from adopting decisions which mean the introduction of unilateral modifications of the situation, since the Islands are subject to the process recommended by the UN General Assembly.
Likewise Argentina one again reaffirms its sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and adjoining maritime spaces, which are ”an integral part of the Argentina national territory, and which illegitimately occupied by Britain are the object of a sovereignty dispute acknowledged by the UN Resolution 2065 (XX), plus other General Assembly similar resolutions, as well as other international organizations and forae”
According to the GSGSSI, the Specially Protected Areas Order prohibits all entry to the South Sandwich Islands without a permit and lays the foundation for enhanced protection measures across South Georgia which will be the subject of further consultation.
The South Georgia Terrestrial Protected Area will conserve, protect and preserve the ecosystem and restore native biodiversity. It will ensure that activities are managed sustainably and those activities, such as research and media operations are assessed for their impact on the ecosystem and managed accordingly. It will help deliver a sustainable tourist industry so that people will have the opportunity to experience these amazing habitats and develop collective knowledge about the biodiversity of the island. The Government aims to deliver a truly sustainable visitor experience, supporting this global rarity; an ecosystem in recovery.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
The article states -Posted 3 hours ago +2
“Argentina one again reaffirms its sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and adjoining maritime spaces, which are ”an integral part of the Argentina national territory, and which illegitimately occupied by Britain are the object of a sovereignty dispute acknowledged by the UN Resolution 2065 (XX), plus other General Assembly similar resolutions, as well as other international organizations and forae”
The fact is that 2065 states - “ ... Considering that its resolution 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1960 was prompted by the cherished aim of bringing to an end everywhere colonialism in all its forms, one of which covers the case of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas),
Noting the existence of a dispute between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the said Islands,
1. Invites the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to proceed without delay with the negotiations recommended by the Special Committee ... with a view to finding a peaceful solution to the problem, bearing in mind the provisions and objectives of the Charter of the United Nations and of General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) and the interests of the population of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas);...”
1. This resolution is advisory, not binding
2. Nowhere does it mention South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, or adjoining maritime spaces, which Argentina did not claim until 1927 and 1938 respectively.
As usual, Argentina are lying, and not even very convincingly.
Object all you want, nothing but meaningless rhetoric,Posted 6 hours ago +1
Another spit the dummy out moment I guess.Posted 5 hours ago +1
Given that they have nothing whosoever to do with any part of the British territorial islands they are making themselves look even more fools.
Untill Argentina finally goes to the international court of justice , their claim will remain just that a claim. They have never been able to establish positive proof of their claim otherwise there would be no claim.
Argentina thinks they acquired the Falkland Islands by default but no one has been able to prove that claim. Fact is when Soain attempted to rule Port Louis they knew nothing if South Georgia or south sandwich islands. Argentina decided to expand its claim even to include the area of the Antarctic peninsula.
They are nothing more than land grabbers. Most of the world can see that.
So intill they take the issue to the ICJ there will remain this mythical claim.
Argentina will likely have emploded befor they go to court. There economy is in dire straits and they know it. Still adding to their borrowings. A recipie for complete failure.