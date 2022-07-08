Argentine Navy 2022 social campaign comes to an end

The ARA King played a key role in joint social services provided by the armed forces and other offices of the federal administration

The Argentine Navy has rounded up its 2022 Socio Sanitary Fluvial Campaign with the arrival of patrol boats ARA King and ARA Río Santiago at the Buenos Aires Naval Base, it was announced this week.

The campaign had started June 15 with the departure of the two vessels with a working group made up of medical staff from the Navy, the Air Force, and the Army, offering services in urology, dentistry, ophthalmology, medical clinic, gynecology, and pediatrics.

Personnel from the Ministries of Health, Interior, and Social Development were also involved, together with officials from the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER), the Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAMI) for senior citizens, the National Disability Agency (ANDIS), and the National Social Security Administration (ANSES) pensions agency.

During the campaign, the ARA King was stationed as a floating mobile logistic base at the ports of Rosario, Santa Fe, and Ibicuy, Entre Ríos. From there, the assistance groups were transferred aboard the Río Santiago and its smaller boats, with support from the Small Boat Company of Marine Infantry Battalion No. 3.

In its first stage, the localities of Isla La invernada and Charigüe were visited, while the localities of Medanos, Mazaruca, Ceibas, Villa Paranacito and Ibicuy were reached by land.

A total of 3,000 services were provided, including ophthalmology consultations (351), which included 223 eyeglasses; dentistry (245); pediatrics (204); gynecology (138) and urology (84); GP medicine (140) and nursing (193); in addition to regular vaccinations (347) and COVID-19 ones (240).

Regarding personal documentation, RENAPER carried out 122 procedures; ANSES 115; PAMI 27; ANDIS 5, and Social Development attended to 206 procedure requests.

