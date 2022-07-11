Argentine Cpl. paralyzed from the waist down in another welcome rite

Argentine authorities have launched an inquiry into how an Army corporal in the province of Misiones ended up with injuries in his legs just days after a second lieutenant died as the apparent result of a “baptism” party in the neighboring province of Corrientes.

Corporal Natanael Verón, 26 years old and the father of a 5-year-old child, “does not feel anything from the chest down,” according to a WhatsApp recording from someone at the Apóstoles barracks, where the non-commissioned officer was stationed.

It is speculated that as in the case of a second lieutenant in the neighboring province of Corrientes, the physical impairment could stem from ritualistic “initiation” practices.

Verón has a displacement between the fourth and fifth vertebrae that injured the spinal cord. “The chances of recovering some mobility are very low,” even with at least two surgeries planned, it was reported.

According to the newly-graduated NCO's family, it all happened within the framework of a “welcome” party. Other sources mention a bachelor party.

The Corporal suffered a contusion when he was thrown into a swimming pool at the NCO Club “Achalay” during a dinner party. He was rushed to a local hospital and then to a private clinic, before undergoing surgery.

“They humiliated him, made him dance, and drink alcoholic beverages,” said his mother. In all likelihood, he will never walk again.

According to the victim's family, members of the 30th Infantry Regiment of Monte 30 had gathered to celebrate Verón's promotion from private to corporal.

Colonel Sergio Jurczyszyn, in charge of the 12th Mountain Brigade, said the Army was evaluating a probable “very serious disciplinary offense” involving “the presumption of a crime of abuse of authority,” which will be handled by the Federal Justice.

Mónica said that around 25 people were involved in the incident. Verón had graduated last Friday.

On June 19, Second Lieutenant Matías Ezequiel Chirino, aged 22, died after an initiation party together with colleagues and superiors at the Artillery Group No. 3 in Paso de los Libres. He had choked on his own vomit. Technically, he died of “bronchoaspiration from food” after having ingested a large amount of alcohol and food in the classic “welcome” party for military personnel arriving at their new posts after graduating from the Military Academy.

In that case, the Army suspended the eleven officers involved in the initiation party.