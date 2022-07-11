Uruguayan gov't to appeal ruling banning C-19 vax for U-13 people

11th Monday, July 2022

Delgado hopes the whole case will be an “unpleasant anecdote” soon

Uruguayan Health Ministry (MSP) legal advisors are to submit Monday an appeal to Judge Alejandro Recarey's decision to suspend vaccination against COVID-19 of people aged, it was reported in Montevideo.

The magistrate had found there were enough reasons to question the effectiveness and the security of the injections, and gave the defendants (the MSP and Pfizer) 72 working hours to produce evidence proving otherwise.

Sources from Uruguay's Presidency claimed the appeal was ready by Friday. Still, they preferred to further fine-tune it during the weekend so that it results in “solid and forceful” considerations for a Court of Appeals to reverse Recarey's ruling.

The document will be reviewed first by Recarey and then submitted to the Civil Court of Appeals, which will have four days to pass judgment.

Presidential Secretary Alvaro Delgado stressed the government was confident that the judge's decision can be reversed as soon as possible and that the whole case will become an “unpleasant anecdote” in a few days.

Presidential legal advisor Rodrigo Ferrés is handling the case on behalf of the Uruguayan Government of President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Pfizer regretted “the decision taken at the judicial level” that suspended the vaccine against COVID-19 to children under 13 years of age and insisted through a statement that their drugs followed “strict safety and quality processes.”

The pharmaceutical company insisted that “in particular, the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization or full marketing authorization from regulatory agencies in Europe, the United States and many other countries in the Latin American region and around the world.”