Bolsonaro once again under scrutiny by the Judiciary

16th Saturday, July 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

Brazil's President insisted De Moraes issued his ruling just to show who has the mighty pen

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Deputy Chief Justice Rosa Weber Friday acquiesced to a request from Recife Councilwoman Liana Cirne of the opposition Workers' Party (PT) to place President Jair Bolsonaro under investigation for the alleged crime of incitement to terrorism.

Weber now instructed the Prosecutors' Office (PGR) to handle the proceedings regarding statements made by Bolsonaro before he was elected President.

Now it is up to the Public Prosecutor's Office to assess whether the case against the current head of state is substantiated.

“Before taking any further action, I determine that the case file be opened for examination by the Attorney General of the Republic, Dr. AUGUSTO ARAS, who is responsible for forming the opinio delicti in cases under the jurisdiction of this Supreme Court, for manifestation within the statutory period,” Weber wrote.

Meanwhile, her STF colleague Alexandre De Moraes has given Bolsonaro to issue a reply regarding hate speech and incitement to violence charges filed against him or be fined R$1 million (around US$ 185,000).

A group of opposition parties (namely Rede, PCdoB, PSB, PV, PSOL, and Solidarity) filed this week a complaint against Bolsonaro before the Superior Electoral Cout (TSE), of which De Moraes is also a magistrate and also its next Chief Justice.

Bolsonaro has been accused of inciting his followers to violence during his pre-campaign appearances both personally and online. De Moraes agreed that the matter presented “relevant consequences” and, therefore, it was necessary to hear what the President had to say.

Less than two hours later, Bolsonaro said on social media that De Moraes had acted cowardly in issuing such a ruling regarding his alleged hate speech.

In a social media broadcast, Bolsonaro said that it seemed that De Moraes sought to just show by sending the message that he was the judge and people needed to do as he says or “otherwise my pen is here,” according to Bolsonaro.

“These issues lead to conflict between the branches of government. Soon they will say that I am attacking the Supreme Court. This is an attack. This is, if you will allow me, cowardice. Cowardice!,” the President went on.

De Moraes' request came after a Bolsonarist follower murdered a Petista politician in a gunfight in Foz do Yguazu.