Taiwanese business team rounds up exploration mission to Paraguay

16th Saturday, July 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

A Taiwanese delegation visiting Paraguay on a business mission Friday came up with a final report, the Asian country's Embassy in Asunción announced.

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry's Economic Affairs Director Tsai Yun-Chung thanked the various institutions that welcomed the delegation to reach several deals and explore other business opportunities, such as the letter of intent between the University of Asunción's Medical School and Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom for the development of communications solutions.

Another letter of intent was signed between the Taiwanese private company Tangeng Advanced Vehicles Co., Ltd. and Benne S.A. of Paraguay regarding cooperation in the field of electromobility, specifically in electric buses.

President Mario Abdo Benítez met Thursday with Ambassador José Chih-Chen Han to discuss the issue of electric buses and telecommunications.

“It is an exploratory mission, but it was already preceded with enough conversations, both with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as well as with the Vice-Ministry of Transportation of the MOPC. They are coming on an on-site visit and have meetings with local partners to learn about the conditions offered by Paraguay”, said Ambassador Han.

The diplomat also highlighted the pilot plan under discussion with Paraguayan authorities for the implementation of electric buses at night. In these talks, Paraguay's Deputy Transport Minister Víctor Sánchez was reported to have played a key role.

Sánchez too held a meeting with Han to learn about the impact of electromobility in order to deepen the plan to develop this mobility system in Paraguay.

Hung Ching-Chung, Vice President of the Taiwan International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) expressed in his closing message the interest of the business delegation in further building trade relations and developing strategies through negotiations with Paraguay.