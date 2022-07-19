Another low-cost airline makes it to Argentina

Wingo may not sell tickets before confirming its schedules, Argentine authorities ruled

Wingo, a Colombian budget subsidiary carrier of Panama's Copa Airlines, has been cleared by Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) to start operating in the country, although it still needs to confirm its schedules before being allowed to sell tickets.

The ANAC decided to ”authorize the Colombian flag company AEROREPÚBLICA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (SA) (COPA COLOMBIA/WINGO) to operate international scheduled air passenger, cargo and mail transport services on the route REPÚBLICA COLOMBIA/WINGO, cargo and mail on the route REPUBLIC OF COLOMBIA (MEDELLÍN AND/OR CARTAGENA AND/OR CALI AND/OR BARRANQUILLA AND/OR SAN ANDRÉS AND/OR PEREIRA AND/OR BUCARAMANGA) - REPUBLIC OF PANAMA - REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA (BUENOS AIRES - EZEIZA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT “MINISTRO PISTARINI”) and vice versa, using large aircraft,“ according to a Resolution published Monday in the Official Gazette.

Copa/Wingo filed a request to operate seven weekly routes, but ”must refrain from marketing and/or promoting the services“ until ”the corresponding schedule is approved,“ the official resolution stated. Currently, Copa, through its Panamanian subsidiary, operates flights in Argentina between Panama and Ezeiza, Córdoba, Rosario, and Mendoza, ANAC further ruled.

Wingo had expressed its interest in flying to Argentina back in February to Buenos Aires from Medellín and Cali, as well as other destinations such as Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza, and Salta. ”Our mission is not only to recover pre-pandemic levels but to surpass them. For that reason, we offer all our collaboration to Wingo and we have established a work agenda to establish new air routes between Colombia and Argentina,” National Institute for Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR) Chief Ricardo Sosa had said.

Other low-cost carriers operating in Argentina are the Colombian Viva serving Buenos Aires from Bogotá and Medellín, in addition to the local Flybondi and Jet Smart, of Chilean origin.