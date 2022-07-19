Fortuna Ltd. announces new Strategic Advisor

19th Tuesday, July 2022 - 15:45 UTC Full article

“Barry brings high-level leadership experience and a background in partnership work across all sectors,” the company said.

Fortuna Ltd. announced on Tuesday the appointment of Barry Rowland as Strategic Advisor of the Falklands' company. “Barry is well known to many people in the islands. He will be working alongside the board, supporting the Managing Director and General Manager,” Fortuna expressed in a statement.

Barry brings high-level leadership experience and a background in partnership work across all sectors. Fortuna Ltd has a wide and growing portfolio of commercial interests both in the islands and internationally, including fishing, seafood processing and marketing, aquaculture, port management, maritime safety, coastal and international shipping, retail, and property.

In explaining the role, James Wallace said: “The local and international environment in which we operate is increasingly complex. In the Falklands we must take opportunities to strengthen the advice and experience available to us when we can.“

”Barry is a good fit, he will help us to continue to develop the company, and deliver our long-term plans for where we see ourselves in the future,” Wallace expressed.

Barry will be undertaking the role part-time, principally carrying out his duties from the UK.