Falklands Covid-19 booster vaccination postponed because of airbridge delays

21st Thursday, July 2022 - 10:04 UTC Full article

”The children’s clinic planned for Saturday 23 July remains unaffected, again this clinic is dependent on the airbridge arrival.”

Falkland Islands Thursday 21 July vaccination program against Covid 19 has been postponed. In a release KEMH regretted ”to announce that the planned vaccination session at the FIDF complex on Thursday 21 July, has be postponed. This is due to vaccine stock issues; which are anticipated to be rectified with the arrival of the flight on Friday 22 July.

“Once the KEMH have receipt of the vaccines revised vaccination program will be published.

”Anyone who requires an urgent booster vaccination, i.e. those who are planning to travel in the next month, can book in to have their vaccination on Sunday 24 July, providing the replacement stock has arrived on Friday 22 July. To book please email practicemanager@kemh.gov.fk Anyone who is already booked to attend the under 45s clinic this Sunday should arrive at their designated time. Again, it is important to remember that this clinic is dependent on the airbridge arriving this Friday.

Finally, “KEMH are grateful for the public’s understanding on this matter and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, particularly at such short notice. Should there be any further delays this will be communicated”.

KEMH also reported that routine blood clinics will now be available following the arrival of the required chemicals, which were delayed due to global supply issues.

The KEMH and the Pathology Department thank the public for their patience and understanding since Tuesday 21 June, urgent blood testing was prioritized during this time. Anyone wishing to make an appointment for a routine blood test please call 28000.