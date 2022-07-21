Falklands' Governor designate Alison Blake swearing in ceremony on Saturday

The ceremony commences at 9:00 in the Court and Assembly Chamber

The Swearing in Ceremony for the Falkland Islands Governor Designate, Ms Alison Blake CMG will take place in the Court and Assembly Chamber on Saturday 23 July 2022, commencing at 09:00 hrs. Invited guests only will attend this ceremony because of the limitations on space.

The ceremony will be followed by a parade at Victory Green. A Guard of Honor consisting of a tri-service detachment of Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force and a detachment from the FIDF will form up at 09:50 hrs.

At 10.00 hrs the Governor will arrive and the inspection, parade and 17 gun-salute will commence. The Parade will end by 10:30 hrs

Members of the public are cordially invited to observe the Parade.

Likewise Government House has informed that those who have been invited to the evening reception originally scheduled for Friday 22 July at 18:00, that due to a delay with the airbridge the reception will now be held on Saturday 23rd July at 18:00 hours.

Ms Blake, former ambassador before the government of Afghanistan, made the round of meetings in Westminster, among which with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and a strong supporter of the Falklands, who underlined that the governor designate will be the first female governor of the Islands.