Biden-Fernández meeting put off due to US President's COVID-19

23rd Saturday, July 2022 - 10:49 UTC Full article

While Fernández waits for a new appointment, Batakis is ready to fly to Washington DC next week

Argentine President Alberto Fernández was told to wait for his one-on-one meeting with his US colleague Joseph Biden, who, despite announcements from the White House that he was doing well after testing positive for COVID-19, has been forced to rearrange his engagements involving personal appearances.

Buenos Aires' Ambassador to Washington Jorge Argüello received the news from White House staff, who declined to announce a new date for the presidential encounter, although there was hope at Casa Rosada that the issue would be worked out in a matter of days.

Fernández was due to leave Sunday for Washington DC. During his tour, Fernández also planned to meet with would-be investors to interest them in the opportunities available in Argentina.

Despite his impaired health, Biden appeared virtually at a meeting of his top economic advisers Friday. The US President had a raspy voice and an occasional cough. “I feel much better than I sound,” he argued.

A statement from White House physician Kevin O'Connor said the 79-year-old Biden's fever reached 37.4°C Thursday but went down Friday. “His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain normal, on room air,” he said.

Biden's ailment is in no way connected to Argentine Economy Minister Silvina Batakis' plans to travel to Washington DC to meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva next week.

It will be the first personal meeting between Georgieva and Batakis, who was appointed to her post earlier this month. However, they have reportedly had virtual meetings.

Helping Batakis finalize her travel plans Friday at Casa Rosada were, in addition to Fernández, Central Bank CEO Miguel Pesce, Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa and Secretary-General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello, while Argüello was also doing his part from his DC office.

The announcement of Batakis' trip to Washington was made Friday afternoon after the postponement of the Biden-Fernández meeting.