ELN interested in peace deal with future Colombian gov't

25th Monday, July 2022 - 10:00 UTC

“The war on drug trafficking must end because it is a policy that did not produce any positive results,” the ELN leader said

Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) leader Eliécer Erlinto Chamorro, alias Antonio García, has said on his Twitter account that the guerrilla militias under his command were interested in reaching peace deal with future President Gustavo Petro after he takes office on August 7.

The group began talks in 2017 with then-President Juan Manuel Santos amid the peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), but those negotiations were halted in 2019 after an attack against the General Santander Police Cadet School, where 23 students died and 100 more were injured.

“It is about ending drug trafficking once and for all. To build that solution, the country can count on us,” the guerrilla leader posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“We hear voices from the New Government about a different policy against drug trafficking: 'the war on drug trafficking must be ended', for being a policy that did not produce positive results. We agree, but it is not enough,” he explained.

“The new government says it is interested in peace in Colombia, the ELN too. We have listened to their messages and we are in the best disposition to resume talks to fill peace, with contents of social justice and democracy,” the revolutionary leader said.

He also pointed out that “the war on drug trafficking must end because it is a policy that did not produce any positive results.”

Petro has maintained that “the moment of peace has arrived” and has called on “all the current armed groups” to consider a ceasefire.