Argentine gov't open to compensating those damaged by COVID-19 vaccines

People who have suffered an “adverse event” from COVID-19 vaccines may seek compensation from the Argentine Government as per the “Covid-19 Reparation Fund,” according to Health Ministry Resolution 7/2022 published Monday in the Official Gazette.

The measure is aimed at people who were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 and have had inconveniences stemming from the procedure, who must follow a series of verification steps to assess whether the damage was caused by the vaccine and, if so, if they are entitled to a monetary compensation which would be calculated by the Health Ministry's Secretariat of Administrative Management.

”The processing of the indemnity claim before the Jurisdictional Medical Commissions, provided for in Article 8 of Law No. 27,573, will require that the adverse event has been previously notified through the Argentine Integrated Health Information System (SISA) by the health personnel that assists the alleged injured party or the alleged injured party, or who becomes aware of the event,“ the resolution states.

It also specifies that in case of death or total and permanent physical disability of the person after receiving the vaccine ”the Covid-19 Reparation Fund will pay an indemnity equal to 240 minimum retirement pensions of the SIPA,” which would be around AR$ 9 million (US$ 27,700 at the unofficial exchange rate).

“If the damages caused by the vaccine do not cause total or permanent physical incapacity, the indemnity must be valued proportionally on that amount according to the percentage of incapacity established by the medical committees,” the document also notes.

The number of people who have suffered any secondary or permanent effect generated by COVID-19 vaccines in use since early 2021 has not been disclosed.