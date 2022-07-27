Crime and Policing in the Falkland Islands: have your say survey

The survey is intended to give the public an opportunity to provide feedback on their experiences of contact with the police since 2019

The Royal Falkland Islands Police (RFIP) has reminded that the month long Survey on Crime and Policing in the Falkland Islands runs until Sunday 31 July. The survey aims to gain insight into public perceptions of crime in the Islands and how the police have dealt with reported crime or incidents. It is intended to give the public an opportunity to provide feedback on their experiences of contact with the police since 2019, in both emergency and non-emergency situations. RFIP is seeking to hear from people across the Islands diverse community.

The survey is available online http://www.police.gov.fk/ Paper copies of the survey continue to be available from the Police Station in Stanley plus the one which was delivered to every post box at Stanley Post Office. If you require a paper copy of the survey sent to you or if you need assistance in completing the survey, please contact Cress Thomas on 28100 or SeniorClerk@police.gov.fk

The Chief of Police Mick Luke said: “The public engaged tremendously well when RFIP conducted the survey in 2019 and it highlighted the positive findings of an independent external review of RFIP. In particular this survey will further help us as a Service gain an understanding of the public’s opinion on RFIP’s performance over the last few years. It is important as a Service to recognize where we can make improvements and appreciate if the changes we have already made are making a positive impact on service delivery.”

Portfolio holder for Island Security, MLA Ian Hansen added: “This is a great opportunity for the community to give their views on RFIP. The responses received from this survey will be compared with the one held in 2019 so we can then clearly see what areas of work we need to focus on. The community will have noticed members of RFIP being more visible in the streets of Stanley and making more visits to Camp, this came from the responses in 2019 and I am pleased to see that the service is taking even more steps to listen to the community’s views and make changes where they can.”

The high-level findings from the survey will be made public as soon as possible. For more information on the survey please contact the RFIP Senior Clerk, Cress Thomas on SeniorClerk@police.gov.fk or 28100.