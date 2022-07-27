Lacalle Pou and Zelensky hold a telephone conversation: here's what they talked about

Zelenski called on Uruguay and other Latin American nations to impose sanctions against Russia

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Tuesday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the telephone and conveyed to him the South American country's stance condemning Russia's invasion.

Lacalle also expressed his hopes for a quick solution to the armed conflict.

After the conversation, Lacalle also said on social media that Uruguay had offered to assist in finding a solution to the conflict that has caused thousands of human losses and collateral damages to the world's economy.

“This morning I had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine. We ratified our country's position on the Russian invasion. We offered collaboration so that this illegitimate action can be ended once and for all,” the Uruguayan head of state posted.

Ukraine does not have an embassy on Uruguayan soil. Its mission in Buenos Aires has concurrent jurisdiction in Uruguay and Paraguay.

The call was arranged at Zelenski's request, who had first tried to deliver a video message during last week's Mercosur Summit as he had done previously in other forums worldwide, but Brazil and Argentina voted against it.

Both countries seek to keep a more neutral approach to the conflict. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country is heavily dependent on Russian fertilizers for its own agri-food businesses.

Regarding his conversation with Lacalle, Zelenski said on Twitter: “We appreciate the condemnation of the Russian Federation's aggression and Ukraine's support in international organizations” and called on Uruguay and other Latin American nations to impose “sanctions against the aggressor.”