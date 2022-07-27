Top class Antarctica cruises in the three SilverSea Cruises

27th Wednesday, July 2022 - 09:15 UTC Full article

Silversea is the only cruise line currently offering Antarctica expeditions from Puerto Williams, and the only operating a private charter flight between Santiago and Puerto Williams.

SilverSea Cruises has announced an improved package for passengers travelling in any of its three ice-class expedition ships, Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer. To start with, the Antarctica cruises they will embark and disembark in Puerto Williams for the 2022-2023 season.

This marks a difference with neighboring Punta Arenas, hassle-free flight schedules, personalized service during an exclusive charter flight and faster ship transfers.

Silversea is the only cruise line currently offering Antarctica expeditions from Puerto Williams. It is also the only company currently operating a private charter flight between Santiago and Puerto Williams.

Journeys to Antarctica for the 2022-2023 season will include an overnight stay in a five-star hotel in Santiago, with a welcome dinner and breakfast; a transfer to Santiago’s airport the following day, with a flight departing from a private airport terminal; a charter flight to Puerto Williams, escorted by a Silversea representative; a personalized flight experience, including extra legroom, greater luggage allowance and gourmet lunch; a faster ship transfer in Puerto Williams; and a direct transfer to the airport upon disembarkation from the ship, and a charter flight to Santiago for the onward journey.

Departing from Puerto Williams will also enable Silver Cloud and Silver Wind to call at Cape Horn in southern Chile on select voyages (conditions permitting), allowing travelers to disembark at one of the continent’s southernmost point.

The curated range of expedition cruises includes a series of 10-day explorations of the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands, besides shorter cruises aboard Silver Explorer from King George Island as part of Silversea’s “Antarctica Bridge” fly-cruise program – which unlocks the fastest, most direct route to the continent. Longer voyages encompass the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetland Islands, Falkland Islands, Elephant Island and South Georgia. Additionally, a “Deep Antarctica” itinerary will offer 20 days tracing a path beyond the Antarctic Circle, attempting to reach a latitude of 69 degrees south.

Each all-suite, butler-serviced ship features expedition experts who lead immersive shore excursions for guests. They will also offer lectures, discussions and recaps onboard, besides Zodiac and kayak tours, hikes and nature walks ashore, all of which are included in the fare.