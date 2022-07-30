Uruguay has first case of monkeypox confirmed

Minister Salinas reportedly admitted the country had already placed an order for monkeypox vaccines

Uruguayan health authorities Friday announced the first case of monkeypox had been confirmed in the country. According to the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), the infection was proved through PCR testing.

“The confirmation was carried out by PCR technique and is the only one in the country,” the MSP said in a statement. “The patient, who is stable and in isolation, has a history of travel in recent days,” it went on.

“In line with PAHO/WHO recommendations, the Health Surveillance Department team has begun to identify and follow up on all contacts. For the moment, no new suspected cases have been identified about this case,” the statement further explained.

The Government's agency also insisted that people with symptoms compatible with monkeypox should consult their health care providers.

Regarding vaccines against monkeypox, Minister Daniel Salinas admitted orders had been placed last week when the World Health Organization declared the malady a global health emergency, according to El País and Telemundo.

Salinas reportedly also pointed out that the date of delivery of these immunizers was still unclear and that the Uruguayan government would buy as many doses as needed. But according to El País, these drugs will not be used for the general population; only in specific cases.