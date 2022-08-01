Brazilian customers have bought over 100,000 electric vehicles

Brazil's government needs to improve taxation measures and make more recharging points available, Serra said

The Brazilian market of battery-powered vehicles has crossed the psychologically relevant threshold of 100,000 units in circulation nationwide, as sales of this type of vehicle grew 47% yoy in the first semester of 2022, it was reported.

“These are very good numbers, but we represent a small global proportion if we consider that there will be an estimated 30 million electric vehicles in the world by the end of this year. We still have a long way to go,” Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles (ABVE) advisor Carlos Augusto Serra told Xinhua.

The organization announced last week that 100,292 electric or light hybrid vehicles had been traded thus far, 20,427 of them between January and June this year against 13,899 in the same period of 2021.

Serra insisted, however, that additional electro mobility policies were needed, with lower taxes and more facilities for drivers to recharge their vehicles. “We currently have about 1,500 electric posts available in the country's main cities and highways, but it is still little for a country like Brazil.”

He added 3,000 recharging points were projected by the end of the year and about 10,000 in three years.

The executive also pointed out that subsidies were “measures to reduce distortions” in a system that is not efficient, because it still encouraged fossil fuel technology when the future of mobility will be electric, autonomous, and connected: digital systems will link cars, cell phones and the entire infrastructure of homes and cities.

While electric or hybrid cars are more expensive than gasoline or diesel cars, one kilometer of driving with an electric or hybrid vehicle is about six times cheaper than that of a gasoline vehicle, according to ABVE. (Source: Xinhua)

