Falklands celebrates Daphne's win in Lawn Bowls and England's Euro Women's Cup

1st Monday, August 2022 - 08:12 UTC Full article

Celebrations in Wembley after victory 2-1 over Germany in the final match

Daphne “stands” with a group of fans with Falklands' flags following her win

Double celebration for the Falkland Islands. The Islands Lawn Bowls Ladies Single Daphne Arthur Almond beat India's Tania Choudhary in a very tense competition from 21 to 20.

Congratulations have poured on Daphne who has played against silver medalists and experienced bowlers and managed to grab a victory against India! Daphne was also the Falklands' flag bearer with badminton athlete Doug Clark. It should also be remembered that Tania is 26 and experienced Daphne, 59.

The Falklands' government, Governor Alison Blake, Falklands Representative in London, Richard Hyslop, the Sports Council delegation and dozens of supporters twitted “huge congratulations on her win.

And even as spectacular, Falklands also celebrated England's first win of the European Women's Championship, after the Lionesses Sunday's victory over Germany, 2/1 with goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

The Queen sent a message of congratulations in which she called the feat ”an inspiration“ for girls, women and future generations.

The Queen's message added: ”It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

”It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.“

Prince William, writing on his Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account, said: ”Sensational. An incredible win. The whole nation couldn't be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!“

It was the women's team first major tournament win. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said it was an ”incredible achievement and a historic sporting moment“.

”This team of Lionesses have been outstanding ambassadors, both on and off the pitch, from the first game to the last. Each and every member of this squad has left an indelible and enduring mark on women's football in England.

“Not only have they captured the hearts of the nation, but they have also broken down boundaries. They have left a lasting legacy that will positively impact women's and girls' football in this country for generations to come.”

A victory celebration in front of fans at the Trafalgar Square is planned for Monday, between 11: 00 and 14:00 BST - an event that will be broadcast live on BBC One