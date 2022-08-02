Argentina's Lower House has a new Speaker

2nd Tuesday, August 2022 - 23:10 UTC Full article

“I am aware that I have an additional responsibility for being a woman,” said the first-ever female Lower House Speaker.

Cecilia Moreau Tuesday became the first woman ever to be the Speaker of Argentina's House of Deputies after the resignation of Sergio Massa was accepted so that he can be appointed “superminister” of Economy, Agriculture, and Production.

The Moreaus, Cecilia and her fellow Deputy father Leopoldo Moreau respond to the ruling Frente de Todos after a long tradition in the ranks of the opposition Radical Civic Union (UCR).

“I am not going to govern with my hormones, but with my head, with my militant heart and with my political convictions,” Moreau said after taking up her new role.

Moreau's appointment had been suggested by Massa himself, so that he can count on some continuity in the management of parliamentary issues that will be key for the economic measures to come, including the 2023 Budget.

“I am committed to lead this Body with the rules and powers that the national Constitution, the rules of procedure and the parliamentary work agreements generate for our operation,” the new Speaker said. “The commitment to express the highest institution of popular and democratic representation in all its nuances and diversities,” she also pointed out.

“It is not an easy task to be here, because I am replacing the person who leads me politically, a friend who today will be part of a government that is trying to leave everything for Argentina to move forward,” Cecilia Moreau went on as if admitting she was aware that she will become the link between the Executive and the Lower House.

Among her first two challenges are a bill promoting agribusiness and another regarding electromobility, both of them drafted by former Minister of Productive Development Matías Kulfas.

“I am aware that I have an additional responsibility for being a woman. The truth is that it generates an extra pride in me. Make no mistake: I am not going to govern with my hormones, but with my head, with my militant heart and with my political convictions,” Moreau stressed.

Her appointment was resisted by the opposition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC - Together for Change) as well as by some minor leftwing parties.

Massa is to be sworn in Wednesday, after which new measures will be announced.