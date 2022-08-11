Falklands Veterans and families invited to register for a balloted flight to the Islands

The flight will see those chosen the chance to be in the Falkland Islands over Remembrance Weekend in November

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense has announced that Veterans and the families of those who died during the Falkland Islands conflict are being invited to register for a balloted flight to the Islands. There will be 100 places on the flight, funded by MOD, with seats allocated to those eligible and a partner of their choice.

The flight will see those chosen the chance to be in the Falkland Islands over Remembrance Weekend in November. Once in the Falkland Islands, they will be able to visit some of the sites from the Falklands conflict.

The Defense Secretary said the Falklands War saw the UK Armed Forces “defend the Falkland Islands from an illegal invasion and reminded the world that the United Kingdom will always protect its people”.

“I am delighted to offer veterans and relatives the opportunity to visit the land they and their loved ones fought so hard to liberate and witness the services held to remember their great sacrifice and those of their fallen comrades,” Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Applications can be made here, with the site open until 31 August 2022.

The final travelling party will represent the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and the Merchant Navy – all services from which service personnel died during the conflict.

Veterans who apply must be recipients of the South Atlantic Medal, while applicants who are bereaved next of kin must be related to recipients of the South Atlantic Medal.

The trip will also include attendance at memorial services for those who died in the conflict, with the flight making up part of the MOD's commemoration to mark 40 years since the Falkland conflict.