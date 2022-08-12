Petro: Pecci murder by Uruguayan drug trafficker “shows that drug trafficking has long ceased to be a US-Colombian bilateral problem”

Colombian new president Gustavo Petro has referred to the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was killed in May on the island of Barú, in the Colombian Caribbean. This crime has been linked this week to Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset, fugitive of Uruguay’s and Paraguay’s justice, and accused of ordering Pecci’s execution.

“The investigation into the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci by Uruguayan drug trafficker Marset in Colombian territory shows that drug trafficking has long since ceased to be a U.S.-Colombian bilateral problem and is now an American and global problem,” Petro wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

Marset, 31 years old, associated with the First Uruguayan Cartel and head of a criminal organization in Paraguay dedicated to drug trafficking and money laundering, one of the intellectual authors of the crime, has been a fugitive from Uruguayan and Paraguayan justice since he received a passport from the Uruguayan government, which allowed him to leave Dubai, which was withdrawn by the lawyer Alejandro Balbi.

In addition, through his Twitter account, the Colombian president warned that drug traffickers have increased their criminal level by crossing borders and becoming a problem no longer regional, but global in nature.

Petro also wrote that “the anti-drug strategy used so far has strengthened rather than weakened the forces of the mafias”.

“The Colombian prosecutor's office here managed to show investigative efficiency. Congratulations,” the newly elected president concluded.



La investigación sobre el asesinato del fiscal paraguayo Marcelo Pecci cometido por el narcotraficante uruguayo Marset en territorio colombiano demuestra que hace mucho el narco dejo de ser un problema bilateral colombo estadounidense y es hoy un problema americano y mundial. https://t.co/YlJ3d4ysvs — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 12, 2022

Hours after the murder

“We have already made the turn”. This is how hitman Francisco Luis Correa Galeano told his colleagues by telephone about the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, who was on the island of Baru, very close to Cartagena, enjoying his honeymoon with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera.

This is the evidence found in the indictment filed by the Attorney General's Office against Correa Galeano, who, according to the evidence, was in charge of coordinating the tracking, the delivery of weapons, the crime and the escape of all those involved in the murder.