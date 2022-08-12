US Senators discuss investments with Argentina's Cabinet Chief

Joining Manzur was Argentina's Ambassador in Washington Jorge Argüello, while US Ambassador Stanley's role in Buenos Aires politics keeps increasing

Argentine Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur Thursday welcomed a delegation of US Senators together with Ambassador Marc Stanley to discuss “all the investment possibilities for the near future,” according to the hosting official.

Manzur also said he trusted in “increasing the commercial relationship with the United States.”

Joining Manzur was Argentina's Ambassador in Washington Jorge Argüello, who described the meeting as “very productive” and highlighted his country's “potential in terms of food and energy production, which are the goods that the world needs most at this time.”

“Increasing the trade relationship with the United States will represent greater production and investment opportunities” and “what this government always seeks, more jobs for the Argentine people,” Manzur explained. “We have explored all the investment possibilities for the near future,” he added.

The foreign lawmakers attending the encounter were: Debra Fischer (Nebraska), Richard Shelby (Alabama), Richard Burr (North Carolina), Roy Blunt (Missouri), Thomas Tillis (North Carolina), Roger Marshall (Kansas), and Thomas Tuberville (Alabama), in addition to political advisor Rob Allison.

The United States is a key trade partner for Argentina and the third destination of all its exports. In June alone, sales to that country reached US$ 734 million.