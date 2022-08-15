Same colors and both in Europe, but not the same country: the mistake Argentine FM made

15th Monday, August 2022 - 21:30 UTC Full article

The flags of Denmark and Switzerland are both red with a white cross inside.

Argentine Foreign Ministry protocol experts made the news Monday after it went viral that the welcoming ceremony for Switzerland's new ambassador was ornamented with Danish flags.

Switzerland's new Ambassador to Buenos Aires, Hans-Ruedi Bortis, delivered a copy of his credentials to Foreign Ministry Director of Ceremonial María Jimena Rivero, at the Ministry's headquarters. According to the Buenos Aires daily La Nación, diplomatic matters experts wondered why only the Argentine flag was visible.

According to the newspaper, Bortis noticed upon his arrival that the flag he saw was that of Denmark and not his country's when he was the only foreign guest due at the event.

“The ambassador was surprised at first, then he took it with a lot of humor and the problem was solved immediately,” diplomatic sources quoted by La Nación explained.

Bortis reportedly also downplayed the importance of the episode and admitted both flags shared their colors (red) and that both have a white cross, albeit in different sizes and shapes.

Once the incident was over, Bortis engaged in other protocol activities at the Foreign Ministry headquarters and took the time to congratulate Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on his 41st birthday.

Argentine diplomatic sources said they hoped such a mistake would not happen again when Bortis is to deliver his credentials to President Alberto Fernández.