Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak tell Scots they reject a second independence referendum

17th Wednesday, August 2022 - 09:15 UTC Full article

Ms Truss clarified that she wanted a “constructive relationship” with the Holyrood administration but would ignore calls for another independence referendum.

Conservative Party leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have rejected a second Scottish independence referendum at a hustings in Perth.

Mr Sunak said it's “quite frankly barmy” that any government would focus on an independence referendum during the cost of living crisis. And Ms Truss said she would not allow another independence referendum if she was elected.

The SNP said it was “depressing watching for Scots”.

For nearly two hours, the final two candidates pitched for the votes of Scottish Conservative members.

The UK will find out its next prime minister in less than three weeks on 5 September.

Activists, supporters and members of the public gathered outside the hustings at Perth Concert Hall before the event. Some broke through the barriers and chanted “Tory scum” outside the front doors.

The two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister are taking part in a series of events around the UK.

The event in Perth gave local Tory members the chance to question the candidates on Scottish issues as well as other topics such as the cost of living and taxation.

Both candidates gave a speech then answered questions separately one after the other.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats said the Tory leadership debate was packed with “superficial platitudes that only play to their narrow Tory party member electorate”.

Meanwhile, the SNP called Sunak and Truss “two out-of-touch Tory ministers trying to out-Thatcher one another” who were “denying Scots their democracy”.

The SNP's deputy Westminster spokeswoman Kirsten Oswald MP added: “The options for the next UK prime minister are truly grim.

”The pair repeatedly attempted to tell us tonight what Scotland wants.

“Scotland has made it clear what it does and doesn't want by repeatedly rejecting the Tories at the polls and repeatedly voting for independence supporting parties.”

Having previously said she would ignore First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Truss clarified that she wanted a “constructive relationship” with the Holyrood administration but would ignore calls for another independence referendum.

Liz Truss said she would not allow a second referendum.

Mr Sunak said: “I don't just want to ignore Nicola Sturgeon; I want to take her on and beat her.”

As he promised to end the “devolve and forget mentality”, Mr Sunak told party members: “I will not be shy about calling out the SNP's record on things like drug and alcohol abuse, because it is not good enough and the Scottish people deserve better.”

Both candidates discussed free-ports - areas where imports are exempt from tariffs - and the benefits of Brexit.

Mr Sunak vowed to tackle “woke” culture and Liz Truss declared “a woman is a woman” to cheers from the audience.