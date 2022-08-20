Paraguay's VP has a change of mind: will not resign

After announcing last week that he would resign, Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez conveyed to reporters Thursday his decision to remain in office until proof against him is submitted.

Velázquez was included last week in the United States list of “significantly corrupt” individuals alongside former President Horacio Cartés. However, Velázquez did resign his candidacy for president ahead of the upcoming Colorado Party primaries.

”I have the official confirmation that in the Public Ministry (Paraguay) there is no investigation against me of any kind and informally, that there is no investigation in the United States either,“ Velazquez said.

He added that the US Embassy in Asunción would be demanded to substantiate the allegations of attempted bribery of which he is accused.

”Minimally I have to know what is against me and how and where I am going to defend myself. Once I have that accusation in my possession, I ratify that I will resign and I will defend myself as an ordinary citizen,“ Velazquez insisted.

”I am absolutely certain that there is no file in which I have a financial interest in which they made reference to connect me to the bribery attempt with a known person,“ he went on.

If Paraguay's Congress decides to impeach him, Velázquez said he would accept that decision because it is a Constitutional prerogative of lawmakers, but he argued he had received the support of several of them.

After Velázquez resigned from his candidacy, President Mario Abdo Benítez picked former Minister of Public Works Arnaldo Wiens to run instead.

US Ambassador to Asunción Marc Ostfield said Friday that his country will continue to use all available tools to fight corruption and that the decision to use them is determined solely by the evidence and the legal authorities.

Ostfield explained that he had told Paraguayan Foreign Minister Julio Arriola ”that the designations on significant corruption are not political, but that the US exercises its right to decide who is eligible to enter its territory.“ He added that he would continue to work with President Mario Abdo Benítez in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both countries.

Since no evidence has been disclosed, Velázquez insisted his designation as significantly corrupt was based on ”gossip.”