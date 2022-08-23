BREAKING: US citizens urged to leave Ukraine as conditions deteriorate

23rd Tuesday, August 2022 - 17:21 UTC Full article

American nationals were advised to have their travel documents ready and get a COVID-19 vaccine to make travel easier

United States authorities issued a security alert urging all of its citizens to evacuate Ukraine and warned Russia was about to launch strikes against civilian and government targets in the coming days.

“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” the alert read.

After that information was released, the US Embassy in Kyiv released the alert Tuesday urging all still in the country to depart Ukraine at the earliest time possible “using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so.”

The embassy also briefed those staying in the country on how to proceed in case of an attack: “If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the statement advised. “If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings. If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.”

The US officials also made it clear that even if a missile or drone is “intercepted,” falling debris still posed a threat to people in the vicinity. “After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance,” the document went on.

US citizens were also advised to find out about the shelter nearest to them or protected spaces if nothing better is available. “Follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately in the event of mortar and/or rocket fire,” the alert continued.

“Ensure travel documents are valid and easily accessible. Review your personal security plans and always have a contingency plan in place that does not rely on US government assistance. Get a COVID-19 vaccine to facilitate your travel,” US nationals were also advised.

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning.”

“US citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness.”