Uruguay stops requesting Covid-19 affidavit at its borders

24th Wednesday, August 2022 - 21:10 UTC Full article

The zero-VAT policy will be effective from Sept. 1 through April 30, 2023

Uruguayan authorities have announced they would no longer require affidavits from incoming travelers attesting to their health covid-19-wise, in addition to granting tax exemptions on hotel and restaurant bills to foreign visitors, effective as of next month.

Tourism Minister Tabaré Viera said non-resident foreigners will be entitled to a zero rate in the value-added tax (VAT) on gastronomy, catering services for events, and car rentals.

The measure will span between September 1 through April 30, 2023, and does not suppress the 10.5% refund for housing rentals and a 30% discount on fuel visitors driving their own cars.

“It is an effort made by the Government to make Uruguay more attractive from the economic point of view”, said Viera, who also underlined these benefits are usually launched exclusively for the summer season.

Viera also announced they were working on eliminating the online COVID-19 affidavit which has been required since October 2021, before the reopening of the country's borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers were also required a PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival and a vaccination certificate against the disease. The PCR test remains a condition for unvaccinated travelers. Foreigners must also have proof of medical insurance against COVID-19 for the duration of their trip.