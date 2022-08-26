Argentine Superminister Massa discusses bilateral ties with Indian FM

Argentina's Superminister Sergio Massa Friday called for the strengthening of bilateral trade with India after a meeting with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is touring Latin America and held an encounter Thursday with President Alberto Fernández.

“We must strengthen bilateral trade between Argentina and India. Products such as soybean, oil, industrial goods, pharmaceuticals and the work of mutual strengthening of our Central Banks, will allow deepening the relationship,” said Massa through his Twitter account.

Jaishankar said he was “delighted to see the Minister of Economy,” and valued his “positive outlook on the deepening of our economic cooperation.”

The Indian Foreign Minister discussed the broad bilateral agenda with Fernández in an attempt to deepen the mutual alliance while accelerating Argentina's joining the BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

Early next month Massa is to travel to the United States to broker deals that help Argentina increase its Central Banks reserves without touching the exchange rate between the local peso and the UN dollar. Financial circles in Buenos Aires are speaking of the “Massallá,” a word game in Spanish hinting “thereafter” is to come when the Superminister returns from his Sept. 6 to 12 journey, during which he is to meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; World Bank's Vice President of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg; Interamerican Development Bank (IDB) head Mauricio Claver-Carone, as well as with several officials of the Joseph Biden administration.