Argentina follows Uruguay, lifts affidavit requirement for travelers

27th Saturday, August 2022 - 09:37 UTC Full article

Those unvaccinated will still need to take the PCR test and observe a quarantine, Viera explained

Following Uruguay's announcement in the same direction, Argentine migration authorities will no longer require an affidavit regarding the health status of travelers covid-19wise, according to social media postings by Migrations Director Florencia Carignano Friday.

“We eliminated the affidavit. It will no longer be necessary to [fill it out] to enter or leave the country. We continue to make traveling faster and easier,” the official wrote.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan Tourism Minister Tabaré Viera announced that “as of this weekend, the health affidavit will no longer be required to enter, but vaccinations will be required.” Earlier this week, Uruguayan authorities announced a 0% VAT for foreign travelers effective as of Sept. 1 and explained they were also considering this other measure, but it had been expected to be launched simultaneously.

Between August 24 and 25, a total of 39,669 travelers left the country, 33,867 of them were Uruguayans, 3,356 Argentines, and 1,081 Brazilians. The main exit points were Colonia (11,453 people), Paysandú (7,361 people), Salto (6,546 people), Fray Bentos (6,082 people), and Carrasco International Airport (3,850 people).

At the same time, 20,813 people entered Uruguay, 13,719 Uruguayans, 3,721 Argentines, and 1,758 Brazilians. The main point of entry was Paysandú (4,770 people), followed by Salto (4,084 people), Colonia (3,418 people), Carrasco International Airport (3,363 people), and Fray Bentos (2,854 people).

Viera explained that the affidavit had created “long queues at some border points,” since people had trouble filing it online.

“In this sense, last Tuesday, in agreement with the President of the Republic, the decision was already taken, today the decree was signed and as from this weekend the health affidavit will no longer be required to enter, but the vaccinations will be required,” he said.

“Those who are not vaccinated will have to take the PCR test and comply with quarantine”, he also stressed.