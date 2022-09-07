Assailant had been watching CFK's for days selling cotton candy

The idea of a “lone wolf” is losing ground in the face of mounting evidence pointing otherwise

An inquiry by Argentina's Airport Security Police has reportedly determined that the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK), is leaning toward believing the incident had been long planned.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, the Brazilian national who has been arrested after the incident, is said to have had a cotton candy vending kiosk in the vicinity of CFK's apartment in order to monitor the scene closely.

Also working with the cart was Sabag Montiel's girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, who is in custody as well.

The PSA has reportedly confirmed the line of investigation working on the case's premeditation is gaining momentum, as “intelligence tasks” were determined to have been undertaken with the cotton candy cover.

The two people arrested are presumed to be part of a gang with other members, according to PSA sources. Video footage from security cameras in the area where CFK lives as well as other images recorded by Peronist militants who had gathered for days at the apartment's doorsteps were analyzed and the cotton candy vending scheme has reportedly been detected through proper reviewing of all the evidence.

Meanwhile, Federal Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who earlier this week imposed the seal of secrecy on the proceedings, has entrusted the investigation to the PSA and ordered the Federal Police (PFA) to stay away after Sabag Montiel's cell phone was oddly restored to its default values when it the hands of the PFA.