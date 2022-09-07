Boric reshuffles Cabinet to bounce back from rejection

Siches is gone and Jackson was “demoted” to Social Development and Family. Photo: Alberto Valdés / EFE

After Rejection prevailed in Sunday's referendum to approve a proposed new Constitution, Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font was forced to reshuffle his cabinet in a move to regain some credibility after less than 40% of voters supported him.

Hence, the head of state reshaped his administration with a more moderate team instead of the far-left group that came to power with him.

From the Palacio de La Moneda, Boric announced the departure of two of his closest allies: Minister of the Interior Izkia Siches, a physician who was unable to effectively handle the Mapuche conflict among other shortcomings, and Giorgio Jackson, who has been removed as Minister Secretary General of the Presidency (Segpres).

Boric acknowledged this was “one of the most difficult moments” since he took office in March, and called for a “new coordination of the Government” that “strengthens the coalition” that supports them.

He chose Carolina Tohá, a political science graduate from the Party for Democracy (PPD), as the new Interior Minister and Socialist Party (PS) militant Ana Lya Uriarte, a former aide of Siches at the helm of Segpres.

Jackson survived a full dismissal and was appointed as Minister of Social Development and Family, while the new officials are Ximena Aguilera (Health), Diego Pardo (Energy), and Silvia Díaz (Science and Technology).

Boric also had to go back on his steps after his first choice for Interior was the Communist professor Nicolás Cataldo, which prompted harsh reactions from Conservative lawmakers who announced Cataldo would be declared a persona non grata for his remarks years ago regarding the Carabineros Police he was supposed to oversee.