Bolsonaro decrees three days of mourning in Brazil over Queen's passing

8th Thursday, September 2022 - 20:30 UTC Full article

Bolsonaro has not made a personal statement over the monarch's death



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decreed three days of mourning over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. In order to make the head of state's decision effective, a special edition of the Diário Oficial da União (Official Gazette) was released Thursday afternoon.

Presidential Civil House Chief Ciro Nogueira wrote that “Queen Elizabeth lived through some of the most challenging periods in history. Her trajectory leaves a legacy of dedication to her country. We are in solidarity with all the people of Great Britain who suffer the loss of a world symbol.”

In a separate statement, Senate Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco underlined that Elizabeth II “experienced some of the most important moments in the history of humanity” and “fulfilled her constitutional role with praise and was an example of statesmanship.”

- Nesta data triste para o mundo, decretamos três dias de luto oficial e convidamos todo o povo brasileiro a prestar homenagens à Rainha Elizabeth II.



- DEUS SALVE A RAINHA! pic.twitter.com/4NB5GPJ9fy — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) September 8, 2022

“She was the head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other independent states of the Commonwealth of Nations Kingdoms. The Queen also led the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth of Nations, an intergovernmental organization composed of 56 countries and a population of 2.5 billion people,” he added.

Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira (PP-AL) recalled the “historic ties” between Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Bolsonaro himself was still to make a statement on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Government of Argentina has expressed its condolences over the death of the British Queen.

”Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor (1926-2022), Queen of the United Kingdom under the name of Elizabeth II since 1952. The Government of the Argentine Republic expresses its sorrow for her passing and accompanies the British people and her family in this moment of grief,“ read a note from the Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

US President Joseph Biden underlined that ”Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.”

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

“We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love,'” he added in a statement.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, also expressed his condolences: “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion,” the Protuguese-born official tweeted.

“She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered,” he added.

France's President Emmanuel Macron wrote: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Former US President Donald Trump wrote on his social media app Truth Social that the queen will be “remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.“

”Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor,” Trump added.

Fellow former US President Bill Clinton wrote that he and his wife Hillary were mourning the Queen's death and wanted to give “thanks for her extraordinary life.” Clinton said Queen Elizabeth “led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people,” and ”was a source of stability, serenity, and strength.”

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” former US President Barack Obama wrote.

“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance,” he went on.

“Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time,” he added.