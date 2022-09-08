Lugo lands in Buenos Aires to continue his recuperation

This Argentine-registered air-ambulance brought Lugo from Asunción to Buenos Aires

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo has landed in Buenos Aires to carry on with his recuperation after a stroke almost a month ago in Asunción, for which he underwent surgery.

The former Catholic Bishop has been admitted into the Fleni Institute in the Argentine capital. The facility is specialized in brain and neurological ailments.

Lugo's fellow Frente Guasu Senator Jorge Querey, who is also the family's lead physician, explained that the Fleni Institute had been chosen over other alternatives, including Cuba, due to the clinic's reputation in the

recovery of patients with conditions such as those afflicting the former head of state.

Paraguayan media also highlighted that former footballer Salvador Cabañas had been treated at Fleni after being saved from a gunshot to the head he suffered years ago in Mexico.

Querey also pointed out that a multidisciplinary medical team would be available at the Fleni clinic in Buenos Aires. He also pointed out that Senator Lugo was stable and that he has already shown extremely positive reactions in the last few days.

He added that Lugo has thus overcome “satisfactorily the vital critical situation he has been going through weeks ago”, after which the decomplexization process was started gradually.

The Senator also underlined that although there are in Paraguay highly skilled professionals, there are also greater difficulties in organizational matters.