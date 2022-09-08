Tierra del Fuego cruise season takes off 29 September; 500 calls anticipated, mostly to Antarctica

Ventus Australis is scheduled to call in Ushuaia on 29 September

The Tierra del Fuego Tourism Institute is expecting a significant cruise season this summer 2022/23, with the first vessel arriving September 29, the Ventus Australis. Officials are anticipating 500 cruise calls, which means Ushuaia will be hosting some 170,000 passengers, three times the number of the previous season, 2021/22.

Infuetur president Dante Querciali said that Antarctic tourism will be the ,main protagonist of the coming summer season, and recalled that the 2020/21 cruise season did not take place, with virtually no calls because of the pandemic.

However in November 2021 it was decided by the provincial and federal authorities to have a cruise season, although very much limited because of the protocols in place for Covid 19, the decision was crucial for operators to again trust Ushuaia and Tierra del Fuego as itineraries, “and thus de 500 calls announcement”.

A breakdown of the coming season indicated that 64 vessels will be calling with Ventus Australis the top of the list with 25 calls. She is followed by Stella Australis with 20, Ushuaia with 18.National Geographic Resolution and World Traveler with 16 calls each. Most cruises, some 400 are targeting Antarctica.

Querciali underlined the significance of the cruise industry and in particular the Antarctica trips, for Ushuaia and the fact the city has become the main gate of access to the white continent. He also mentioned that for the development of the industry the expansion of the Port, which so far is 60% concluded of the projected increase, equivalent to an additional 80 meters of mooring jetty, with the rest of the works finished once the central government hands the necessary funds to the province.

“We celebrate the recovery of the cruise activity which will have a strong impact on the local economy and anticipates a busy summer season with an important influx of passengers, as happened throughout the year, with the government incentive programs for Argentines to visit their own country”, explained the head of Infuetur.