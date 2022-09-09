Falkland Islands: 96-gun salute to commemorate the Queen’s passing

9th Friday, September 2022 - 15:54 UTC Full article

Government buildings will fly their flags at half mast, observing the period of national mourning in respect of her passing. Photo: FIG

With both the Union Jack and the Falkland Islands flags waving at half mast, a day after the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II islands’ forces held a 96-gun salute to commemorate the life and service of the British monarch, the Falklands’ Government (FIG) has reported on its Twitter account on Friday

Today at 12pm #Falklands held a 96-gun salute to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/oys8l59ojq — Falkland Islands Gov (@FalklandsGov) September 9, 2022

MLA Roger Spink, who was present in today's gun salute, has said yesterday that the people of the islands wish to express their “heartfelt sympathies to the Royal family at this sorrowful time.”

“Her Majesty did devote her life to the service of her country and the Falkland Islands were devoted to The Queen engaging with many of her celebrations. As Head of the Commonwealth Her Majesty has supported our Islands through many major,” Spink said, according to the press release FIG published yesterday.

FIG has said that, in tribute to the Queen, government buildings will fly their flags at half mast, observing the period of national mourning in respect of her passing and more information will be released in the following days.