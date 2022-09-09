First messages from King Charles III; Camilla becomes Queen Consort

A new king has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. Formerly known to the nation as Prince Charles, the 73-year-old who up until this point occupied the position of heir apparent to the British throne, is now the country's reigning monarch.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, released just after 6pm (London time) this evening, September 8, on the Royal Family's primary website, read: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

'The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,' referring to Charles for the first time as King and confirming that his wife, née Camilla Parker Bowles, is to hold the position of Queen Consort.

Soon after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's passing in the note above, King Charles III also released his first statement since his mother's death.

In a note entitled 'At the time of the Queen's death', it read:

'The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign, and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

Known throughout the UK for the best part of seven decades as Prince Charles, this is not the only title that the royal has held. As well as being 'heir apparent', he was also entrusted with the titles Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral is expected to take place in ten days time. No date is yet known for the coronation of Charles III.