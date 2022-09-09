Putin telegram to King Charles III, “I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss”

“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences after the death of the Queen at the age of 96. Despite the tensions over the war in Ukraine, Mr Putin reached out to King Charles III in a telegram.

He wrote: “The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”

Mr Putin is one of a number of world leaders to pay tribute to the monarch, who died at Balmoral.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog said: “She lived history, she made history. And with her passing, she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy.”

In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “a stalwart of our times”. “She personified dignity and decency in public life,” Mr Modi tweeted.

She was mourned across the 54-nation Commonwealth, a group built around Britain and its former colonies.

“For most Canadians, we have known no other sovereign,” Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

The Queen’s death comes as a growing number of British territories in the Caribbean seek to replace the monarch with their own heads of state amid demands that Britain apologize for its colonial-era abuses and award its former colonies slavery reparations.