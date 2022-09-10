Congratulation to Andy Pollard for his “Sleeping Beauty” Gold Award at the Bird Photographer competition

“Sleeping Beauty”, Gold Award in the 'Attention to Detail' category

Andy, an experienced agronomist, now also a successful photographer and conservationist

Congratulations to Andy Pollard for his Gold Award Winner in the 'Attention to Detail' category of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition.

The Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition have been announced, with top honors awarded to Norwegian photographer Erlend Haarberg for his photo of a rock ptarmigan in winter plumage taking flight above snow-covered mountains.

This year, the competition donated more than £5,000 to partner charity Birds on the Brink, which provides vital funding to grass-roots bird conservation projects around the world.

The competition sees entries from all over the world, and this year more than 20,000 images were submitted for a chance to win the title of Bird Photographer of the Year and take home a £5,000 grand prize. And of the eight categories of the competition Falkland Islander Andy Pollard was awarded the Gold Winner in 'Attention to Detail' with Sleeping Beauty.

Andy Pollard is a 6th generation Falkland Islander, naturalist and birder. Raised in the Falkland Islands, Andy developed a close affinity with the Islands natural environment at a young age.

Andy is well travelled after studying both in England and New Zealand, achieving a post graduate diploma in plant science. Visiting countries that include Chile, Uruguay, Tanzania, Thailand and Australia. He currently spends his winter months in the Scottish Hebrides, on the Isle of Lewis.

Despite a successful career in agriculture, Andy has recently set up his own business Falklands Nature, providing guided nature adventures in the Falkland Islands.

Andy is unique in being able to combine his local knowledge of the wildlife and plants with his skills as a wildlife photographer. Andy’s insight into the best spots for viewing wildlife, along with his relationships with local birders and landowners, increases the opportunity to see wider range of the Islands' species. His local knowledge of the Falklands' history and culture add an additional dimension to the tours. Andy’s understanding and commitment to the natural environment is reflected in his tours.

Andy is a gold member of Falklands Conservation.