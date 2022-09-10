King pledges to serve the nation in his first broadcast speech

“I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life,” Charles III said

With no stammer like the one his grandfather King George VI had, and visibly emotional over his mother's passing, King Charles III gave his first broadcast speech as British monarch Friday.

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example,” Charles III said.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” the sovereign added.

“The Queen made sacrifices for duty,” he also said while recalling then Princess Elizabeth's pledge in 1947, on her 21st birthday, broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to “devote her life, whether it be short or long” to the service of the peoples.

“I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all,” King Charles also pointed out while describing that many things had changed over his mother's 70-year reign, including British society, which has “become one of many cultures and many faiths.” But “the role and the duties of monarchy also remain,” King Charles said, highlighting his responsibility towards the Church of England.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life.”

“This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla,” he also pointed out. “In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my queen consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

The monarch also pointed out that Prince William, as the new heir to the throne, would now assume the Scottish titles the now-king had born, while also succeeding him as Duke of Cornwall. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” he added.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground, where vital help can be given,” Charles III stressed.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he also pointed out.

The King also said that in “little over a week's time” his mother would be laid to rest and thanked the public for their condolences and support, which meant “more to me than I can ever possibly express.”

“And to my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you,” King Charles said as his human side broke through his regal composture with a tear or two.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest',” he added with words borrowed from Shakespeare’s Hamlet that have become a tradition. In Act 5 Scene 2 of Hamlet, Horatio holds his dying friend in his arms and pays tribute to the Prince of Denmark, saying: “Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”.

The line is often used as a mark of respect when someone dies. His “angels” sign-off was also featured in John Tavener's musical composition Song for Athene, performed at Diana’s funeral in 1997.