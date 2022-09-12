Assange supporters stage demonstrations in Mexico City

12th Monday, September 2022 - 09:58 UTC

AMLO has offered political asylum to Assange but he is uunder arrest in Britain pending extradition to the US to stand trial for espionage

Relatives and supporters of Julian Assange's gathered Sunday in fron of the US Embassy in Mexico City to protest against the impending extradition of the Wikileaks founder to the United States to face espionage charges, on the wake of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's arrival.

Joining Assange's father were the #24F Coalición Vida y Libertad collective who called for a rally and demonstration prior to Blinken's visit. ”I want to thank Mexico for its hospitality and support for Julian Assange, their support has been tremendous particularly (President) Andrés Manuel López Obrador,“ said John Assange.

Julian's brother Gabriel Shipton argued that Blinken could not travel around the world ”lecturing countries about their freedom of press, while keeping one of the most important editors in the world [under arrest] in Great Britain.”

AMLO confirmed last week that former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica (2010-2015), and Aleida Guevara, Che's daughter would be attending Mexico's national holiday celebrations Sept. 15 and 16. The Grito de Independencia ceremony commemorates the beginning of the struggle called by the priest Miguel Hidalgo in 1810.

The Mexican President has repeatedly supported Assange, whom he offered political asylum in January of 2021. He also told a news conference that during his last meeting with his US colleague Joseph Biden he had left him a note in favor of Assange.

“I left a letter to the president about Julian Assange, explaining that he did not commit any serious crime. Assange, he did not cause anyone's death, he did not violate any human right, and he exercised his freedom and that detaining him would mean a permanent affront to freedom of expression,” said the Mexican President on July 18.