Bolsonaro plans to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

12th Monday, September 2022 - 19:17 UTC

Once again, it remains to be seen whether Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, is allowed to enter British or US territory.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed he will be attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next Monday in London, from where he will fly straight to New York for the United Nations General Assembly the following day. Traditionally, the Brazilian president's speech opens the conference.

President Bolsonaro went Monday over to the British Embassy in Brasilia to sign the book of condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, together with First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Foreign Minister Carlos França.

“On behalf of the Brazilian government and people, I express the deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, as well as to the royal family and King Charles III, on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Bolsonaro wrote.

“I express my admiration for a woman of great personality whose sense of duty and devotion left, over more than seven decades of reign, a legacy of leadership and stability for the British people and the world,” he added.

British Chargé d'Affaires Melanie Hopkins welcomed Boolsonaro and his wife and, on social networks, thanked them for their words. She also said the book will be sent to the British royal family.

The physical book is available for signatures Monday through Friday, from 10 am to noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm, at the official residence. It was opened on Sept. 9 and will remain so until the Queen's funeral.

It is also possible to sign the digital book of condolence on the British royal family's website.

Bolsonaro had decreed three days of mourning during which the Brazilian flag was to fly at half mast after the passing of the British monarch.